Cowboys Illness Finalizes New Lineup for Chargers

Second-year undrafted free agent Terence Steele will start Sunday in place of suspended starter La'el Collins - and have to deal with Joey Bosa.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys allowed a public debate regarding having a new face at right tackle when they face pass-rushere Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

But a heat-related illness suffered by swing tackle Ty Nsekhe during Thursday's workout here inside The Star cements the Dallas decision: It will be second-year undrafted free agent Terence Steele will start Sunday in place of suspended starter La'el Collins.

Collins was suspended five games by the NFL for violating the league's Substance Abuse policy. He is seeking an appeal, but owner Jerry Jones early on the week took it upon himself to announce that Steele would start Sunday.

Jones made the announcement on Tuesday as he told “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan that Steele would start Sunday and audition for the starting job moving forward. Coach Mike McCarthy later countered by saying the decision had not been finalized.

But on Friday, McCarthy announced that Nsekhe was hospitalized on Thursday night due to heat-related issues sustained in that day's practice. He was taken away by ambulance but released from the hospital on Friday morning.

"Any time you're dealing with heat, it is uncomfortable,'' McCarthy said of the team's Thursday concern.

Steele started 14 games last season for the Cowboys with all of the injuries that plagued the team. However, with Collins back, the established veteran won the right tackle job out of camp.

Now with Collins out, Steele has a chance to sub in and possibly stick.

