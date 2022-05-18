Skip to main content

Cowboys Sign Rookies Sam Williams & Jalen Tolbert To New Contracts

The Cowboys are finalizing their slotted four-year contracts with the rookie class.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are down to one.

Tight end Jake Ferguson, a fourth-round pick from Wisconsin who is among the newcomers expected to contribute in 2022, is the team’s only rookie draft choice still to sign.

That’s because the club this week finalized its slotted four-year contracts with Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams (second round) and with South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (third round).

So eight of Dallas’ nine rookie draftees are now under contract. The complete list (and New uniform numbers):

Tyler Smith: No. 73

Sam Williams: No. 54

Jalen Tolbert: No. 18

Jake Ferguson: No. 48

Matt Waletzko: No. 71

DaRon Bland: No. 30

Damone Clark: No. 53

John Ridgeway: No. 95

Devin Harper: No. 50

Dallas is hopeful that along with Ferguson, who figures as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz, that all four of the top picks can be instant contributors. That collection of talent starts with offensive lineman Tyler Smith of Tulsa, the DFW native and first-round pick who will get the opportunity - with La’el Collins and Connor Williams being allowed to leave - to win the starting left tackle job.

With Randy Gregory having been a surprise loss via free agency (to the Denver Broncos), Williams is penciled in as an immediate rotational helper as an edge rusher.

And with Amari Cooper traded to the Cleveland Browns and Michael Gallup rehabbing following knee surgery, Tolbert will get a legit shot at being the starter opposite CeeDee Lamb.

