Cowboys WR Need? ‘No Urgency’ to Sign or Trade, Insists Jerry Jones

“No urgency” is not going to be a popular position in Cowboys Nation.

There are only a few people assembled in Oxnard for Dallas Cowboys training camp who believe there is “no urgency” in regard to acquiring a veteran wide receiver.

But notably, those “few people” are the ones who run the football team. 

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during Tuesday’s work: “There’s no urgency looking for a veteran receiver. … Not at all. Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers.”

The Cowboys are absorbing another blow to their wide receiver corps with newcomer James Washington going down in Monday's training camp practice.

Washington needs foot surgery and could miss two months.

Former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton is a name being broached inside Cowboys HQ. ... and former Miami Dolphins speedster Will Fuller might be on that list, too. We can also bring up Chester Rogers and Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders and Darius Slayton and …

Jerry says don’t bother.

CowboysSI.com reported months ago, Hilton has been discussed by Cowboys officials inside The Star. And they have obviously had their discussions in the last 24 hours.

The Cowboys, though - and keep in mind, this is anything but Jerry making a unilateral decision - obviously want to see more of what they have on their roster, led by CeeDee Lamb. Rookie Jalen Tolbert is now a starter, rehabbing Michael Gallup was on the cords on Tuesday, and Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown, TJ Vasher and Dennis Houston have all had their first-week camp moments.

Oh, and KaVontae Turpin is here now. 

Oh, and maybe Tony Pollard helps as a real, live pass-catcher.

Will any of that work? Jerry and the Cowboys seem intent on finding out.

