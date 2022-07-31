Skip to main content

Ezekiel Elliott Plan: 'The Focal Point,' Says Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Despite criticisms of regression this offseason, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states the importance of running back Ezekiel Elliott for Dallas.

Fantasy football players looking to draft Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott this year just received some reassurance, while fans of Tony Pollard might be left scratching their heads.

Elliott has received much criticism this offseason after a perceived down season last year. This comes despite him being the seventh-leading rusher while playing on a partially torn PCL. Now, team owner Jerry Jones is reiterating the importance of Elliott's role in the offense.

"Seriously, Zeke's gotta be our feature, and he is our feature," Jones said, via NFL.com. "We can feature him in a lot of different ways. ... It's critical that we make Zeke -- because he's capable of being that -- really the focus of what we're doing.''

Yeah, but what about ...

"Now then, Pollard, there's plenty of room for Pollard,'' Jerry continued. "There's plenty of room for Pollard when Zeke's in there."

That's what we're told is truly Dallas' plan - a way to use both runners. But it starts with the two-time NFL rushing champion Elliott being right.

Back in June, head coach Mike McCarthy stated his confidence in Elliott's abilities, as well as his offseason so far. McCarthy expects a bounce-back season for the Dallas running back.

“I think the biggest thing with Zeke is he’s completely healthy now and he’s had a tremendous offseason,” McCarthy said. "He’s in top shape. At the end of the day, he’s an extremely instinctive, tough, smart football player, great teammate. So, I think he’s definitely set himself up for that."

Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin when praising Elliott earlier this offseason, reminisced on his resiliency during the tumultuous 2020 season.

"Think back to 2020. Half of the offense is out and Zeke is still in there carrying the ball 20 times a game. So, we've got a lot of love on this team for Zeke, and we're pumped to get him back going the right direction," Martin said. "He loves this team and he gives everything of himself for this team.''

And what does Zeke get in return? Jerry Jones wants to give him the ball.

