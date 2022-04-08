Cowboys' Jerry Jones Not Among Richest Sports Owners?!

FRISCO - If you exist in a sort of Dallas Cowboys vacuum, it is difficult to imagine that there are many people more wealthy than team owner Jerry Jones.

Prepare to exit the vacuum and to be shocked ...

Annually, Forbes reveals its updated list of the most wealthy owners in sports.

And no, Jerry isn't even in the top 10.

It is Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers who qualifies as the richest owner in sports. He just edged out Mukesh Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians.

Balmer and Ambani float right about the $91 billion level.

Yes, that's more than 10 times greater than Jones' reported $8 billion fortune.

Notable - and this speaks to the passion and profitability of sports well beyond not only the Cowboys vacuum but also the North American one - only one name mentioned in this grouping of top 10 owners is the overseer of an NFL team. That owner is David Tepper of the Carolina Panthers.

Another facet of being in the Cowboys vacuum is being critical of Jones for having all of that dough ... but not enough victories.

Panthers fans know the feeling, as Tepper, who currently sits in the No. 8 spot on the Forbes list, has an estimated worth of $16.7 billion.

That is ...

1) Twice what Jones is worth.

2) A 15-percent increase from Tepper's worth from a year ago.

Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban, by the way, is said to be worth about $5.9 billion.

So the Cowboys don't win enough ... but they fare far better than the Panthers. Although the Panthers haven’t had immediate success under Tepper’s leadership, the team has been really aggressive when it comes to managing its roster.

Even if the Panthers’ struggles linger into the 2022 season, it’s pretty clear that Tepper is doing just fine.

