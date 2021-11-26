Cowboys WATCH: Schultz TD Ties Raiders - Then FG Ties it Again for OT

The Cowboys tie the Raiders on the Dalton Shultz touchdown ... and then tie it again for OT

This Thanksgiving game is one for the books. ... but it's not yet in the books.

After trailing all game, the Dallas Cowboys were able to tie the game with less than three minutes in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz.

And then, with 19 seconds left, another tie, this one on a Greg Zuerlein field goal, to send it to OT at 33-all.

The touchdown is Schultz's fourth on the season and first since Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

Schultz and Dak Prescott also connected on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 30.

In today's game, Schultz has caught three passes for 46 yards, behind wide receivers Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, and Michael Gallup.

Schultz ranks seventh in the NFL in receiving yards among tight ends and eighth in targets.

With Dak Prescott's second passing touchdown, he surpassed the 300-yard mark for the fourth time this season and first since Week 6 in an overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

Schultz plays a key role in the offense as a go-to target for Prescott in the middle of the field. With CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and Amari Cooper (COVID-19) out for the game, Schultz needs to be a dependable target and he has opportunities to contribute to the offense.

That's why he's been so successful in the high-octane offense the Cowboys have produced this season. And if the Cowboys want to be successful as they enter the latter half of the season, calling Schultz's number is going to remain a priority.

On the ensuing drive, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson knocked down a 56-yard field to take a 33-30 lead over the Cowboys with under two minutes remaining.