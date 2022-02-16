Fan Reaction To Raiders' Derek Carr Being Paid Cowboys' Dak Prescott Money Is Hilarious

Las Vegas' new head coach wants to retain the services of Derek Carr, and he'll make more money than Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott

There's a new head coach in Las Vegas, and he knows who he wants under center for the Raiders.

Josh McDaniels, the former Bill Belichick disciple, and presumed offensive genius, was named head coach of the Raiders on Jan. 31 and he was quick to make it known he's a fan of current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and he would like to sign Carr to a new contract.

On Tuesday, a Raiders reporter tweeted out what a new contract for Carr might be worth, somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million annually, and fan reaction in Nevada was much the same as it was in Dallas after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed his most recent deal.

“As it relates to Derek Carr and the Raiders, the sense is no proposals have been exchanged yet on an extension,” noted the report. “You’ll see various numbers being thrown around, but, as I’ve been reporting, any extension would likely be in the $40 million per season range. So, if it’s a two-year deal at $40 mil per year, when you factor in the 2021 salary it would be three years, $100 mil.”

Fans reacted immediately on social media to the thought of the Raiders paying Carr anywhere near that figure. It was reminiscent of when Prescott signed his most recent deal with the Cowboys. Fans keep focusing on and using words like "worth'' and "deserve."

But that's the wrong thing to focus on. I'll reiterate what I said last March when Prescott put pen to paper and signed his deal ... it doesn't matter what a quarterback is worth; market value dictates contracts.

No quarterback is worth $40 million dollars, $80 million over two years, or $160 million over four years. But if you want to field a competitive team, then that's what you have to pay for a better-than-serviceable quarterback in the NFL today.

And Cowboys fans are learning very quickly that doesn't automatically buy you a championship.

But if you want to be competitive in the NFL in 2022 with a veteran QB, he'd almost better be making upwards of that figure.