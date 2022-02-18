Knives Out? ‘I’m the Leader,’ Says Cowboys' Mike McCarthy; Dak Prescott Responds

“I’m gonna make sure that that we’re not, as you said, 'The knives aren’t out' between our head coach and our D.C.,” Prescott said. “That’s so false, so false.”

FRISCO - “I’m the leader of this football team,'' Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

Agreed quarterback Dak Prescott: "We're all following McCarthy.''

The "unusual narratives'' issue isn't going away any time soon, and under the ownership Jerry Jones, may never go away. But those who wonder how this team will mesh with Jones having publicly endorsed not only McCarthy as a head coach, but also defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a head coach - to put it bluntly, whether that will cause conflict and splintering inside The Star - don't understand the makeup of those involved.

Start with Prescott, who in a recent visit on "The Rich Eisen Show'' was asked about the potential of the "knives being out'' - backstabbing, in other words.

“I’m gonna make sure that that we’re not, as you said, 'The knives aren’t out' between our head coach and our D.C.,” Prescott said. “That’s so false, so false.”

Now to Quinn, who accepted his "future considerations'' pledge from the Jones family (as CowboysSI.com first detailed) only after visiting with McCarthy to make sure is comfortable with it.

Comfortable, that is, with Quinn's financial arrangement, the veiled promise of his future consideration for the top job and with Jones saying, “(Quinn) is certainly qualified, he’s very qualified. Yes, I would consider if I didn’t have a coach, I would have been interviewing him for coach. ... Mike knows that someday somebody will be coaching the Cowboys other than him.''

And McCarthy is fine with it - because he knows what Quinn is all about, and because McCarthy is confident in what he is all about.

"I’m about winning, and that’s all I’ve ever focused on, and that’s all I ever will focus on,'' McCarthy said.