Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

As Lamb slid toward the Cowboys, who were surprised he was still available at pick No. 17, thee jumped at the chance to add him to their receivers room.

FRISCO - Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories.

And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb came up. A lot.

ESPN's Field Yates re-published the infamous video of the former Oklahoma star Lamb sitting on his couch alongside his girlfriend on 2021 draft night. As Lamb slid toward the Cowboys, who were surprised he was still available at pick No. 17, they jumped at the chance to add him to their receivers room.

But Lamb and his girlfriend sort of did some "jumping at'' as well.

While Lamb took the phone call from Dallas, his girlfriend attempted to take his other phone. ... and that did not go over well.He immediately snatched the phone back from her with one hand while still on the call with the Cowboys via his other hand.

She later explained the situation on Twitter, saying "His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him sheesh.''

And Lamb, too, downplayed the situation.

“Y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat,” he said on Twitter.

It probably was not quite as it appeared to be. But it will "appear'' - forever and ever when the subject of "memorable'' comes up around the NFL Draft.

