Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral
FRISCO - Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers.
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories.
And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb came up. A lot.
ESPN's Field Yates re-published the infamous video of the former Oklahoma star Lamb sitting on his couch alongside his girlfriend on 2021 draft night. As Lamb slid toward the Cowboys, who were surprised he was still available at pick No. 17, they jumped at the chance to add him to their receivers room.
But Lamb and his girlfriend sort of did some "jumping at'' as well.
While Lamb took the phone call from Dallas, his girlfriend attempted to take his other phone. ... and that did not go over well.He immediately snatched the phone back from her with one hand while still on the call with the Cowboys via his other hand.
She later explained the situation on Twitter, saying "His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him sheesh.''
Cowboys Pursue Trade; Jaguars Find 'No Takers' for No. 1 Pick
From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend here inside The Star, CowboysSI.com will be your moment-by-moment Dallas Cowboys guide.
Cowboys SI Mock NFL Draft: Dallas Fails Trade, But Nails O-Line Starter
In CowboysSI.com's final first-round mock, Dallas elects to fortify its trenches with the No. 24 selection
Cowboys New NFL Draft Target? 'The Next Tyron Smith'
"I definitely see myself as a tackle for sure, but I'm willing to move wherever I need to go to mesh with the organization or wherever I am. I'm always open to that challenge." - Tyler Smith.
And Lamb, too, downplayed the situation.
“Y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat,” he said on Twitter.
It probably was not quite as it appeared to be. But it will "appear'' - forever and ever when the subject of "memorable'' comes up around the NFL Draft.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!