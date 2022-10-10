Ezekiel Elliott 'Used to Disrespect': Cowboys RBs Help Dallas to Dominant 22-10 Win at Rams

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the season-opener against the Tampa Buccaneers in the middle of an ugly loss, some believed the Cowboys season was all but over.

There was no way that backup Cooper Rush could tread water until Prescott got back, except that's exactly what he and the Cowboys have done over their last four games.

While Rush has done his job to help the Cowboys win four straight, the resurgence of the rushing attack has undoubtedly been a boost to the offense. Over their last four games the Cowboys are averaging 127 yards per game on the ground, wearing teams down one carry at a time.

Of course, having the two-headed monster of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard goes a long way offensively. Elliott's bruising style perfectly couples with Pollard's flashiness, which he put on full display against the Los Angeles Rams on a 57-yard touchdown run.

Are there critics who don't get it?

Said Elliott: "We're the Cowboys, man - we're used to the disrespect. People always got something to say about us but I mean, f--- 'em. All we care about is what’s in this locker room and what's in our building.

"We don't really care about the outside noise."

Elliott may have been talking specifically about Dallas' QB situation. But "outside noise''? He's right about what Cowboys players hear ...

And the Cowboys were right in their answer.

Against the Rams the Cowboys ran for 163 yards, with Pollard and Elliott recording 86 and 78 yards respectively. When you can rush for over 100 yards with relative ease on any given Sunday, you make life easier for your backup quarterback.

Now, as the Cowboys near Prescott's eventual return, the emergence of the rushing attack bodes well for Dallas. If Elliott and Pollard can continue to gash defenses for over 100 yards a game, then the sky's the limit for this Dallas offense under Prescott.

Until he returns, though, expect the Cowboys to continue to lean on their ground game. If the last four games are any indicator, it is safe to say the duo of Elliott and Pollard are good enough to quiet that "outside noise.''

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!