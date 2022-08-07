The rookie season of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was something just short of miraculous. … and something team owner Jerry Jones sees as comparable to Mike Tyron.

The rookie phenom fell just 1.5 sacks shy of the rookie sack record with 13 sacks, despite not even being drafted anywhere along the defensive line. Additionally, Parsons boasted the highest pass rush grade in the league and forced three fumbles. Parsons displayed his pass-rushing versatility as well, harassing opposing quarterbacks from both the edge and as a linebacker.

However, it isn't Parsons stats that most impress Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but his competitiveness.

"I thought (Tony) Romo was probably as pure a competitor, certainly equal to anybody I've been around. He'd flip a coin for us right here to see who gets this white line first," Jones said, bringing up the former Dallas QB before turning his thoughts to Micah.

"Parsons is unique in that he's competitive in the most challenging physical areas,” Jerry said. “He's competitive in the defensive line area. He's competitive in the open field …

“I don't want to make more of it than it is, but he brings a competitive spirit that is Mike Tyson-esque."

Tyson is of course the legendarily ferocious heavyweight boxing champ.

From Parsons' competitiveness has come lofty expectations for himself, stating he has his eyes set on the single season sack record.

"Yeah, 15's like the minimum. 15's what I wanna hit," Parsons told CBS Sports of his goals for 2022. "But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record."

Now, Dallas will be looking to get a little Mike Tyson out of Parsons this season, as the Cowboys chase their sixth Lombardi Trophy, hopefully with a knockout punch at the end.

