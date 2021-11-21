Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    WATCH: Cowboys' Micah Parsons Strip Sacks Patrick Mahomes

    Cowboys' top pick forces turnover by Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes
    Moments like these are why the Dallas Cowboys drafted linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

    With the Cowboys trailing 16-3 to the Kansas City Chiefs, America's Team needed a jolt. They may have found it with Parsons.

    With 1:39 left in the first half, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes began to scramble with several Cowboys pass rushers chasing him.

    Parson, the fastest of them, hunted down Mahomes like a cheetah after its prey, and forced the first Kansas City turnover of the game. The fumble was recovered by Tarell Basham.

    Here's a look at the play:

    Parsons now has seven sacks, which leads the team. He also ranks first among rookies and fifth in the NFC behind Haason Reddick (Carolina Panthers), Markus Golden (Arizona Cardinals), Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) and Leonard Floyd (Los Angeles Rams)

    Parsons' strip sack and fumble gave Dak Prescott and the offense an incredible opportunity to climb back into the game with a drive starting in Kansas City territory at the 42-yard line.

    However, on the fourth play of the drive, Prescott aired a pass into the end zone picked off by Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward and gave the ball back to Kansas City. This marked the second turnover from the Cowboys in the first half, and is a big reason why the offense had yet to find the end zone before halftime.

    The Cowboys trail the Chiefs 16-3 at the break.

