Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons already knew his place in the final 20 of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022 was secured headed into Sunday.

And now, he knows exactly how he's recognized amongst his NFL peers based on the player-led poll.

“Look at God!! 🙏🏽,” tweeted a pleased Parsons.

The league released the final installment of the annual rankings Sunday and announced that the collective vote has Parsons pegged as the 16th-best player in the NFL headed into the 2022 season.

In the top 20, Parsons finds himself ranked ahead of players like Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson , who ranked 20 through 17, respectively.

Parsons is the highest-ranking Cowboy in this year's top 100 and is the fifth-highest defensive player on the list. Only Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (No. 11), Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (No. 9), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (No. 6), and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (No. 2) were ranked higher.

Parsons is the first Cowboy in the top 20 since running back Ezekiel Elliott cracked the list at No. 18 in 2019. He's also the highest-ranked Cowboy since Elliott (No. 7) and quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 14) were named to the top 15 in 2017 after terrific rookie seasons.

The Cowboys ended preseason action Friday in a 27-26 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the attention shifts to what Parsons and the Dallas defense can do in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady, who, at 45-years-old, was tabbed as the No. 1 player in the league headed into the 2022 season.

The Cowboys and Bucs will kickoff from AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7:20 p.m. C.T.

