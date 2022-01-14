Cowboys Trio Named NFL All-Pro

Linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and right guard Zack Martin are named as the first-team honorees.

FRISCO - A trio of Dallas Cowboys standouts have been selected to the first unit of the Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced on Friday.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and right guard Zack Martin are named as the first-team honorees. Additionally, punter Bryan Anger was named to the second-team, and left tackle Tyron Smith received honorable-mention attention.

Parsons, who is also a finalist for NFL Rookie of the Year, now becomes the fifth rookie in franchise history to earn first-team All-Pro honors, joining running back Ezekiel Elliott (2016), Martin (2014), kicker Richie Cunningham (1997) and running back Calvin Hill (1969).

The second-year player Diggs (who led the NFL in interceptions) and Parsons are first-time honorees. Martin making the squad marks his fifth such honor, helping the likelihood that he will eventually be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which also figures to be Tyron Smith's destination.

This marks the first time since linebacker Sean Lee was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016 that a Cowboys defender has earned the honor. And it is the first time since DeMarcus Ware and Jay Ratliff in 2009 that two Cowboys defenders made the list. (The full AP team is here.)

The Cowboys are coming off a triumphant season in which they finished 12-5, won the NFC East and are preparing for a home playoff game Sunday against the 49ers.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!