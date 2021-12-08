Cowboys Make Move on Gregory, Sign Vet RB

The Gregory move formally opens up the 21-day window toward his return.

FRISCO - The clock is ticking. Randy Gregory is coming.

The Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday morning activated the 21-day practice window on the dynamic edge rusher, signaling his return to the practice field here at The Star today … and, the Cowboys hope, the participation of Gregory - who has missed the past four games with a calf strain - on the field on Sunday.

He and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (who has been on IR with an elbow injury) both on the field today, could both return at Washington.

Meanwhile, the 8-4 Cowboys, maybe with some concern regarding Ezekiel Elliott’s troublesome knee, have signed veteran running back Ito Smith to the practice squad.

Smith spent the past three seasons in Atlanta under Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who is now Dallas’ defensive coordinator.

Assuming his successful work there, the team has that window in which to activate Gregory to the 53-man roster.

The Cowboys sit at 8-4 with a two-game lead over the WFT and believe their full group of defensive playmakers can be more than just support for the star-studded Dallas offense led by QB Dak Prescott.

Said team COO Stephen Jones: “The thing that’s going to be interesting is now that we’ve seen what Micah [Parsons] can do, but having Randy Gregory and (just-returned) DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore back in the picture with the guys we already have. I think it’s exciting to think about. We’re going to get to see that firsthand hopefully starting with the Washington Football Team.”