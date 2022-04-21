Cowboys New NFL Schedule Has Release Date

We now have a post-NFL Draft May 12 release date for all the details.

FRISCO - The NFL's parity-seeking scheduling formula can already give us answers to the Dallas Cowboys 2022 regular-season slate.

And another major feature of it: As a first-place finisher, the NFC East-champion Cowboys will be pitted against some other first-place finishers.

That means, among other things, that QB Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to AT&T Stadium.

And the Cowboys' 2022 opponents are locked in.

Coming to Arlington from outside the NFC East are the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay, which enters this year's playoffs as the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Dallas road schedule, outside the NFC East, includes a trip to the Green Bay Packers (maybe or maybe not led by QB Aaron Rodgers), plus trips to the Minnesota Vikings, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans and the winner of the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams.

As always, the Cowboys' scheduled opponents in 2022 also feature the traditional home-and-away series with the other three NFC East teams, the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team - which figures to have a new name and mascot by that time.

The non-divisional games are decided and pre-set by the NFL's rotating divisional-matchup formula. The other games are determined by matching the Cowboys' position in the standings for their own division with teams in the same spot in their division standings. In this case, that gives Dallas meetings with the Bucs and Green Bay and the NFC West champ.

