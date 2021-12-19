Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    WATCH: Dalton Schultz Touchdown Extends Cowboys Lead to 21-6

    The tight end scored his fifth touchdown of the season.
    Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is enjoying the best season of his career.

    By scoring on a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter Sunday against the New York Giants, Schultz has caught five touchdowns this season, the most he's had in any season of his four-year career.

    The touchdown pass capped off a 5-play, 29-yard drive that began deep in Giants territory after the defense forced a turnover on downs.

    Kicker Greg Zuerlein missed his second extra point attempt of the day, which prevented the Cowboys from taking a 16-point lead.

    Dalton Schultz
    WATCH: Dalton Schultz Touchdown Extends Cowboys Lead to 21-6

    The tight end scored his fifth touchdown of the season.

    Defense, Field Goals Help Cowboys To 15-3 Halftime Lead Over Giants

    The Cowboys looks to strengthen their stranglehold on the NFC East on Sunday

    Ezekiel-Elliott-Getty-3
    WATCH: Interception Leads to TD; Cowboys Lead Early

    The Cowboys take an early lead against the Giants.

    Schultz's touchdown is his first since Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day against the Las Vegas Raiders. Today, he leads all receivers through three quarters with six catches on six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.

    Schultz plays a key role in the offense as a go-to target for Prescott in the middle of the field and on the goal line. With running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard playing hurt, having someone like Schultz adds a lot of depth and a dimension to the offense that makes it difficult for opposing defenses to cover. That's why he's been so successful in the high-octane offense the Cowboys have produced this season. And if the Cowboys want to be successful as they enter the last stretch of the season, calling Schultz's number is going to remain a priority.

    The Cowboys hold a 21-6 lead over the Giants at the end of the third quarter.

