Eagles Sign Pro Bowl CB; Closing Gap on Cowboys?

By signing former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry, the Philadelphia Eagles further fueled the narrative that they're closing the NFC East gap on the Dallas Cowboys

Fuel on the fire. That's what the Philadelphia Eagles did Wednesday.

Fuel: Signing former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry.

Fire: The popular offseason narrative that they're closing the NFC East gap on the defending champion Dallas Cowboys.

While the national perspective is that the Cowboys have produced a lackluster offseason by losing key offensive players (Amari Cooper, La'el Collins, etc.) and adding only projects (Tyler Smith) in the NFL Draft, the Eagles are getting rave reviews. They traded for receiver A.J. Brown, signed edge rusher Hanson Reddick and drafted two potential starters from Georgia's national championship team in lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

And for a defense that was torched twice by Dallas last season, the addition of Bradberry will certainly help the perceived momentum.

Bradberry spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants, where he made the Pro Bowl in 2020. In two seasons he recorded 101 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 32 games. Considered an elite cover corner, he will join Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox in Philly.

Add it all up and have the Eagles passed the Cowboys?

"No," said ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson, "But they closed the gap."

Added NFL Live sidekick Marcus Spears, "Dallas is still the best in that division, but what Philly is doing trajectory-wise is getting better at a faster rate than the Cowboys."

Though the Cowboys remain the favorites, there's no denying the Eagles' added talent and the fact that no team has repeated as NFC East champs in 17 years.

Bradberry was signed, in part, to help the Eagles slow a Dallas offense that destroyed them last season.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 25-6 in his career against the NFC East, and last year Dallas blew through the division 6-0 by a combined score of 240-107. In two games against Philadelphia, the Cowboys put up 92 points, 533 yards and eight touchdown passes.