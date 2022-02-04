Can Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Promise' Keep Coach Kellen Moore from Dolphins?

Interestingly, it is the sheer existence of the Quinn arrangement that might make doing the same thing with Moore "viable in theory'' only.

FRISCO - Kellen Moore is highly regarded for his play-calling, and is considered to have a bright future as a head coach despite the Dallas Cowboys’ recent playoff stumble. As he prepares for a second interview for the head-coaching job with the Miami Dolphins, scheduled for Saturday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it clear he wants him back in Dallas.

Whatever Jerry wants, Jerry gets?

Moore has interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and soon, twice with the Dolphins, who are embroiled in a couple of messes as they whittle their wish list to two (Moore vs. touted Niners offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.)

Sources a week ago told us that Moore was not expected to land a new job in this hiring cycle. And Jones expressed the same sentiment.

But if Moore - labeled by co-workers as “the smartest coach in the room'' - gets a Dolphins offer, will Jones try to match to keep? Or could he preempt a Miami move with a proposal now?

It is viable in theory, in part because we just saw Jones do that with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who pulled out of the coaching carousel, as first reported by CowboysSI.com, with a "futures'' alteration to his contract that will reward him if he stays in Dallas in 2023.

Indeed, Jones is now talking openly about the idea of Quinn someday being the head coach in Dallas, even as the present guy in that chair, Mike McCarthy, has been given security assurances from the owner.

Said Jones: "(Quinn) stays here because there always has been, with every coach, every one of those three coaches, have said they'd love to be the head coach of the Cowboys. Every one. Every one.

"So my point is that has, in my mind, a lot of logic as to why they might not take a job now rather than one or wait and see how the cards go in the future."

Interestingly, though, it is the sheer existence of the Quinn arrangement that might make doing the same thing with Moore "viable in theory'' only.

Why? Because how many "futures'' promises to how many "someday head coaches'' can be made?

Moore, 33, has a strong future. The Cowboys wish him the best in his Miami visit, sort of privately hope he finishes second in the race, and openly hope he'll stay in place in Dallas … for at least one more year.

