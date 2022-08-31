Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys Plan Signing of 'Power Back' Qadree Ollison from Atlanta Falcons

Ollison, a power back at 6-1 and 230, experienced a rookie season saw him scoring four touchdowns despite receiving just 22 carries.
FRISCO - There is nothing wrong with being a "Friend of DQ,'' especially if you have established that you can play a little bit.

Qadree Ollison, in his time with the Atlanta Falcons, did indeed establish that, at least at times, as he has moved up to the roster and down again, back and forth, on the practice squad and then on the roster and then not.

And now, Atlanta having released him this week, Ollison is receiving interest from the new home of his former head coach with the Falcons, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Quinn, who no doubt put in a good word for Ollison as the Cowboys work to add him to the practice squad here at The Star.

Ollison, 25 and a product of Pitt, was battling with young Atlanta native Caleb Huntley for a backup running back spot in Atlanta - a spot that did not materialize behind Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams.

In Dallas, there are also a lot of bodies ahead of him - and the quality of bodies includes two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott and explosive sidekick Tony Pollard. The Cowboys also kept a third back, Rico Dowdle, on the roster, and on Wednesday recalled another kid, Malik Davis, to the practice squad.

Ollison, a power back at 6-1 and 230, experienced a rookie season saw him scoring four touchdowns despite receiving just 22 carries. He wasn't used much in 2020 but in the 2021 season contributed in a limited role.

