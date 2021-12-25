Cowboys Have 2 Packers & Cardinals Christmas Wishes

The Dallas wish list is written. The opening of gifts is about to commence.

FRISCO - The two presents the Dallas Cowboys wish are under today’s NFL Christmas tree?

A gift-wrapped Browns win over the Green Bay Packers at in a game that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. CT.

And then a gift-wrapped Colts win over the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m.

The playoff implications for all involved are huge. And so are the reasons for Cowboys Nation to gather around the warmth of a TV screen …

The 11-3 Packers are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC; win that and it comes with the all-important bye week and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

If the Packers win out, there is of course no way for Dallas - the No. 2 seed - to overtake them. And frankly, as this is Cleveland traveling to Green Bay as eight-point underdogs, the Pack is in control here.

But … tis a season for hope.

The Browns, by the way, at 7-7, still have something to play for in the AFC race to the postseason.

Meanwhile, 10-4 is Dallas’ record (good enough for a clinching of a playoff spot) and the Cardinals’, too. The Cardinals trying to hold off the 10-4 Rams in the NFC West title. The Cowboys would like to see both the Rams and the Cardinals slip up, helping to secure Dallas’ No. 2 slot.

The 8-6 Colts are in Arizona today, and Indianapolis (a 1.5-point underdog) is very much in the AFC playoff picture.

So the wish list is written. The Cowboys don’t play until Sunday night, against visiting Washington, and that outing will help define things as well. But today? The opening of gifts is about to commence.

