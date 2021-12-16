Cowboys Injury Updates on Tank & Tony

The Cowboys are monitoring foot issues with Tony Pollard and DeMarcus Lawrence.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys hope running back Tony Pollard’s foot allows him to get back into the lineup. And they are hoping defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s foot allows him to stay there.

Pollard missed last Sunday’s win at Washington with a foot injury that he revealed is a torn plantar fascia. He sat out of practice on Wednesday, earning a DNP, but he was lifted up to the status of “limited participant” on Thursday, a sign of progress that could put Pollard - who hadn’t practiced in two weeks - on schedule to play at the New York Giants this weekend.

Meanwhile, that step up is matched in reverse, at least for the moment, by Lawrence being downgraded to a limited participant.

The Cowboys are not expressing great concern at this time, and Lawrence was not on the injury report on Wednesday.

Lawrence retuned to the field two weeks ago after undergoing surgery on his foot in September.

We will of course attend practice here at The Star on Friday and bring Cowboys Nation afternoon updates on both players, along with all of the Cowboys’ and Giants’ final week injury designations.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (illness) is on the report and did not participate in practice. Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) was also out and has already been ruled out for Sunday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was again a full participant and will wear a knee brace in Sunday’s game for the 9-4 Cowboys.

