Cowboys Practice Report: Micah Dominates, Tyler Smith Sits Out

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys shifted their training camp practices to The Star on Tuesday for a fan-friendly workout inside Ford Center that featured huge ovations for the top name on offense, the top name on defense and the top name on special teams.

Our expansive notebook from a night at The Star ...

WHERE'S TYLER? Cowboys' O-lineman Tyler Smith, the prized rookie, sat with an ankle issue that is not considered serious. Connor McGovern therefore hung onto the left guard job, with hopes that Smith's development into a starter isn't slowed by the injury.

MICAH STARS Early on, Micah Parsons lined up at end, with Leighton Vander Esch and newcomer Anthony Barr as the linebackers. But as the night went on, Parsons did it all, with ...

*Pass coverage that essentially forced QB Dak Prescott into an end-zone interception by Anthony Brown.

*A bull rush that literally knocked Terence Steele backward.

*A speed rush that confounded All-Pro blocker Tyron Smith, who grabbed himself a handful of Parsons' jersey but still couldn't keep him off the QB.

If sacks actually counted in this workout? Micah probably had five of 'em.

DAK'S DAY Well, night.

Prescott, along with Parsons and kick-return sensation KaVontae Turpin, drew the grandest applause from the large crowd. And all in all, Dak earned it, with his continued sharpness. He benefitted from the return of receiver CeeDee Lamb (cut on his foot), who picked up where he left off from his excellent work in Oxnard.

Also fighting back from injury: Cowboys rookie tackle Matt Waletzko, who was recently thought to be out for the year with a shoulder problem; QB Will Grier (groin), who participated but was not asked to move much, something that figures to change in Friday's preseason-closing visit from the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium, when Grier and Cooper Rush will duel for the No. 2 QB job; receiver Noah Brown (toe); and safety Jayron Kearse (back).

SWING TIME: Does Waletzko's participation mean he might heal up and win the swing tackle job? Can Josh Ball improve quickly to keep the role? Or do the Cowboys need to acquire a proven helper?

It's been theorized that in a pinch, Tyler would move to tackle. Fine idea, except for the fact that he needs to work to master the guard spot, and asking him to practice at both may be asking too much.

SLOT MACHINES Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) is talking about being ready for Week 1 of the regular season, but for now, rookie DaRon Bland is working as the first-team nickel corner, with Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown manning the outside.

CATCH OF THE DAY Simi Fehoko caught a deep ball from a Cooper Rush pass, beating Bland, using a diving effort - resulting in a bloody wound that ruined a pair of pants.

CUTDOWN The Cowboys trimmed their roster down five spots from 85 on the way to 53, moving off of cornerback Quandre Mosely, receiver Jacquarii Roberson, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, linebacker Christian Sam and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu,

That means Brett Maher is the kicker. For now. And, the Cowboys hope, for a long time.

Said coach Mike McCarthy: "This 80 cut is difficult. Factor in playing in this last game, the other factors, we just felt Brett was in front and give him this opportunity to be the kicker.''

GALLUP STEP-UP Michael Gallup's rehab from a torn ACL suffered in 2021 continues to go well, McCarthy offering optimistic about the chance of Gallup returning by late September.

"There have been no setbacks,'' McCarthy said. "We've been really blessed that he's doing so well."

MISCELLANEOUS Jalen Tolbert had another drop. ... Connor McGovern got some work at center, maybe for the first time all summer ... Assistant coach Joe Whitt Jr. continues to be away from the team due to a health issue that the club says will soon clear up ... The Seahawks will spend Friday night trying to choose a No. 1 QB between Geno Smith and Drew Lock ... More KaVontae? Said McCarthy: "You’ll see how he plays Friday night. He’s going to be given so me more opportunities in the receiver rotation ... I think you’ll see him get some more opportunities as a receiver.''

THE FINAL WORD McCarthy will oversee another padded practice on Wednesday and if all goes according to plan, that'll be the first-teamers' tune-up, with subs again handling the preseason game action, as was the case against the Broncos and Chargers.

"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible (in practice),'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two ... I feel very good about our readiness at this point in training camp.''

