Cowboys WATCH: KaVontae Turpin Bolts Past Chargers For 2 Electric TDs

Turpin stole the show in the first half with a return touchdown ... twice.

Need to find a reason to believe the hype surrounding the Dallas Cowboys' decision to sign USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin? 

Look no further. 

The Cowboys led the Los Angeles Chargers 29-10 at halftime in Saturday night's Week 2 preseason matchup. And if not for Turpin, the game would look vastly different. 

After a 98-yard kickoff return for a score in the first quarter, the former TCU standout gave the crowd at SoFi Stadium another show, as he seemed to effortlessly jitter his way through the coverage team dazzling 86-yard punt return touchdown as the second quarter came to a close.

Take your pick. We wouldn't blame you for struggling to choose one over the other. 

The Cowboys signed Turpin on July 27 after an impressive showing with the New Jersey Generals in the USFL last season. He finished the 10-game season leading the league in receiving yards (540) and yards after catch (316). And he did that while catching just 53 passes. 

Turpin also added 129 rushing yards and six all-purpose touchdowns for the Generals, who sported a league-best 9-1 record.

And after Saturday's showing, his "tryout" as the Cowboys lead returner might be all locked up. 

Turpin won't add to his fireworks in the second half, as he took off his pads at halftime and was done for the night.

