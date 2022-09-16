FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are habitually and annually credited with having a "star-filled roster.'' But just because they are "stars,'' does that mean they are great players?

Former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner explained to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo that this modern-era edition of "America's Team'' has a problem.

“That’s obviously a talent issue,'' Banner said.

He is speaking specifically about the Dallas offensive line in this case, noting that during the Jerry Jones era, the Cowboys have generally been strong - even Super Bowl-strong - when the O-line is elite.

And when it's not? The Cowboys are not.

“The reason they’re struggling, even when Dak was playing, was the offensive line is breaking down,” Banner said. “That’s obviously a talent issue. You can see, since Jerry bought the team, when they’ve done well, they’ve had dominant offensive lines. When they’ve struggled, they’ve had beatable offensive lines. That’s where they are now, with or without Dak.”

Dak Prescott is now out for at least a month following thumb surgery, leaving Cooper Rush as the top QB for Sunday's visit from the Bengals. Meanwhile, Dallas' offensive line is already down two starters, with Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern out.

Said Banner: "A couple of years ago, they had a few perennial Pro Bowl players. Now, they have a couple of young guys they’re trying to develop and some guys who are older that they’re holding their breath over whether or not they’ll stay healthy.''

In fairness to the Dallas roster: Micah Parsons and Zack Martin are established standouts. Ezekiel Elliott is highly accomplished. And cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are young with the opportunity to fulfill their lofty reputations.

But the Cowboys' O-line transition, with first-round rookie Tyler Smith now stepping in as a first-team starter at left tackle, must now be rushed - and must now require as-soon-as-possible help from just-signed 40-year-old Jason Peters.

It's an imperfect setup even with a healthy Prescott. And it's maybe an overrated setup in Dallas, with so many players who have profiles that are higher than their performance grades.

