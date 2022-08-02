Cowboys Ex Rolando McClain Arrested on Gun Charge

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested this weekend on gun and drug charges, according to reports from his home state of Alabama

McClain, 33, was taken into custody Saturday night by the Moulton (Alabama) Police Department.

According to the police, an officer stopped a white Mercedes and noted the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, at which time McClain informed the officer that there was a handgun in the car

The officer’s search for the the gun revealed a bag of marijuana. McClain and his passenger were then taken into custody, with McClain being charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit and speeding, with a bond set at $1,000.

TMZ is reporting that McClain, who has since been released from jail, was driving 70 mph in a 55-mph zone. Daniel Moskowitz, an attorney for McClain, is quoted as saying it is his hope that the public will reserve judgment on this matter until all of the facts are developed

McClain, who has not played in an NFL game since the end of the 2015 season, has dealt with a handful of personal, behavioral and legal issues before and after entering the NFL as a first-round pick of the Raiders. The Alabama All-American played for the Ravens in 2013 before some time away from football brought him to the Dallas Cowboys, where he played well for parts of three seasons before another NFL suspension - for the second season in a row - sidelined him in 2016. That was for violating the NFL substance abuse policy, and when he tried to return, he then failed another drug test and his suspension was extended indefinitely.