Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie LB Micah Parsons Moves to COVID List, Could Miss Eagles Game

FRISCO - We have made the point for almost two years now that the team entering the NFL Playoffs without a COVID problem is a team that increases its chance of advancing to the Super Bowl.

And suddenly, arguable the Dallas Cowboys' best player has a COVID problem.

The club announced late Wednesday morning that the Cowboys rookie sensation Parsons has landed in COVID protocols.

Head coach Mike McCarthy earlier on Wednesday initially said there were not any updates to the team's COVID list, and it was true at the moment. But the team announced Parsons’ addition to the list about an hour after McCarthy’s press conference here in Frisco at The Star.

The official note from the team:

“Following the conclusion of Coach McCarthy’s press conference, LB Micah Parsons entered into the COVID-19 protocol and will not be participating in practice today.''

Parsons is a Pro Bowl starter and has the inside track on winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. In leading 11-5 Dallas, the Penn State product and first-round pick also has 13 sacks on the season, and is 1.5 sacks behind former Titans and Eagles defensive end Jevon Kearse for the NFL rookie record.