Cowboys vs. 49ers Inactives: Randy Gregory Injury 'Nothing to be Alarmed About'?

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys spent the week preparing for Sunday's 3:30 p.m. kickoff here at AT&T Stadium in a playoff meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. But they also engaged in daily mini-celebrations over their good fortune regarding injury and illness.

"We're 100 percent,'' said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and entering the weekend, that was also true there were no additions to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. So only linebacker Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) is missing.

But what about defensive end Randy Gregory, who figures to be a key to today's game? In Dallas' regular-season-closing win at Philly, he played only 10 snaps and seemed to be moving with discomfort.

“Nothing to be alarmed about,” Gregory said. “I’ve had a good week of practice, flying around. I expect the same on Sunday.”

Gregory has joked that he often needs to "WD-40'' his knee; nothing to be "alarmed about'' would be helpful.

The inactives for Dallas today: Neal, Nahshon Wright, Matt Farniok, Maurice Canady, Quinton Bohanna and Simi Fehoko.

Good to go: safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring), running back Tony Pollard (foot) and left tackle Tyron Smith (knee/ankle) and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has what we believe is a ligament issue in his knee that has slowed the 1,000-yard rusher.

“Not really getting any stiffness out of it anymore,” he added. “I feel good (wearing the knee brace), so not going to switch it up going into this game and hopefully for the rest of the playoffs.”

