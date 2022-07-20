Skip to main content

Cowboys Signing Anthony Barr Issue: Outbid NFC East Rival?

Again, we know about Dallas here. But lose him to a rival? For Cowboys Nation, that would be doubly painful.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have explored the idea of signing Anthony Barr, as first reported earlier this offseason.

But if they really want him? The Cowboys might have competition from within the division.

It appears now that the Commanders are interested in the former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl linebacker Barr, who remains unsigned.

“[Barr has] been training as if he will be in some team’s training camp,” said Darren Wolfson, during an appearance on The Scoop with Doogie. “Washington has also kicked the tires, but right now, I would say keep an eye on the Dallas Cowboys.”

Barr spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings after being drafted 9th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Barr had a successful career in Minnesota, making the Pro Bowl in each year from 2015-18.

Since his Pro Bowl days, Barr has struggled with injuries, but he is still very capable of playing at a high level. In 2021, he recorded 72 tackles in 11 games, and had he played in the other six, there's a great chance he would have surpassed his career-high.

Their is urgency in Washington this season, and there are needs there at the position. The Cowboys question now is this: Does Washington’s interest raise Dallas’ urgency?

