‘Sexy’ Signing: Antonio Brown Asks Jerry Jones to Bring Him to Cowboys

Brown, 33, made seven Pro Bowls and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

FRISCO - Antonio Brown wants another chance at NFL glory, and he’s hoping Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will provide him that opportunity.

“Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I’m putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he want(s) to harness some of that energy,” Brown said in the interview video shared on social media by former NFL star Ryan Clark.

There are surely some observers who will take this concept seriously in light of the fact that Amari Cooper and the Cowboys could be parting ways. Antonio Brown has a history of being as gifted and productive a wide receiver as most anyone of his era.

However, Brown’s career is also burdened by controversy, from conflicts with his teams to conflicts in his personal life that have become legal issues.

Late in the 2021 season alone, he was suspended by the NFL for his fake COVID-19 vaccine card, and he walked away from his Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team mid-game - and shirtless - in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign.

Jerry Jones Jerry Jones Jerry Jones

There are surely some observers who will take this concept seriously in light of the fact that Amari Cooper and the Cowboys could be parting ways. Antonio Brown has a history of being as gifted and productive a wide receiver as most anyone of his era.

However, Brown’s career is also burdened by controversy, from conflicts with his teams to conflicts in his personal life that have become legal issues.

Late in the 2021 season alone, he was suspended by the NFL for his fake COVID-19 vaccine card, and he walked away from his Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team mid-game - and shirtless - in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign.

Brown, 33, totaled more receptions than any other player in the league from his rookie season in 2010 through 2018, made seven Pro Bowls and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Jerry Jones Jerry Jones Jerry Jones

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!