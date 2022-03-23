Jayron Kearse Reveals 'NFL's Best Safety' Goal; Cowboys Contract Details

"Anything short of me being the best safety in the league next year,'' Kearse says, "ain’t gone cut it.''

FRISCO - Jayron Kearse has a goal that is simple in terms of words ... but challenging in terms of actually accomplishing it.

"Anything short of me being the best safety in the league next year,'' he tweeted this week, shortly after signing his new two-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, "ain’t gone cut it.''

Kearse certainly hit the accelerator on his seven-year NFL career in 2021, and now gets a chance to do the same on a new contract with details that a source tells CowboysSI.com looks like this:

*Two years and $10 million total.

*$5 million guaranteed.

*$3.5 mil signing bonus.

*Annual salaries of $1.5M (guaranteed) and $4 million.

*Roster bonuses of up to $500,000 and up to $500,000 in annual incentives for interceptions.

Reach some of those goals, and maybe Kearse can for 2022 be a breakout player as he turns 28 ... as a so-called "journeyman'' who just quintupled his previous salary of $1.1 million.

How important is Kearse to the program?

Start with the review from former Cowboys executive and NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, the Hall of Famer giving special attention to idea of the Dallas Cowboys re-signing him for 2022.

“Kearse stands apart after providing exceptional production on a one-year deal in 2021. ... Dan Quinn would surely welcome him back with open arms.”

That part about Quinn? We can confirm.

The facts of free agency, during which in 2021 a trio of safeties that landed in Dallas on short-term deals? It worked out well with Malik Hooker (who has also re-signed) and Damontae Kazee - but Kearse stood out among the group …

And not just because he’s 6-4.

Formerly mostly a special-teamer in his six previous NFL seasons, Kearse found himself in Dallas. setting career highs in tackles (101) and leading all safeties with 10 passes defensed. He became a team leader as well.

“I’m just being who I am, and guys pick up on that,” said Kearse during the year. “I’ve got to come in and continue to bring the energy because guys look at me as a leader.”

And maybe, if he achieves his goals, guys will look at him as a star.