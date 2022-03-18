Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: LB Leighton Vander Esch Signs With Dallas

Vander Esch and the Cowboys just decided his NFL free-agency fate.

FRISCO - On a November night in Philadelphia in 2018, the Dallas Cowboys seemed set for life.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tried to trick their defense, attempting a naked bootleg from inside Dallas’ 10. But Leighton Vander Esch was too smart; Jaylon Smith too fast. Not only did Wentz not score, the linebackers didn’t allow him to make it back to the line of scrimmage.

“Wow!' is the only way to describe this!” crowed NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth during the replay. “There’s the speed – sideline to sideline – of these linebackers. They’re good. They’re young. Scary. NFC East quarterbacks are going to have fits dealing with this duo for a long time.”

But just more than three years later, “a long time” has changed - though on Friday, Vander Esch agreed to a one-year contract to return to Dallas, a source told CowboysSI.com.

pat kc lve
Jerry LVE clutch
lve jaylon wolf

We predicted a year ago that after the 2021 season, one – maybe both – of that dynamic duo would be an ex-Cowboy. Jaylon is long gone. But Vander Esch? The events of the last week changed his fate (and may be causing Micah Parsons to play more as an edge) and made him a Cowboy once again.

Dallas' linebacking corps is now led by rookie Parsons (again, pending his chess-piece movability), a good thing. But Vander Esch’s star having been muted by injuries is not. ... one of the reasons he'd been left dangling for a bit (though sources tell us the Steelers and Patriots were both interested in him).

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Stephen_Jones_says_they_re_getting_trade_calls_about_safeties
Play

Cowboys Confusion: Stephen Jones' Free Agency Trouble in Trenches

Gregory shunning, Dinwiddie shining and Kiner-Falefa shuffling, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
Jerry-Jones-Cowboys
Play

Cowboys Stress Test: NFL Free Agency Adding to Frustration?

Which NFL fanbases had the most stressful 2021 season?

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
18 hours ago
za'darius smith cow
Play

Cowboys Source: Renewed 'Interest' in Signing Za'Darius Smith

All of this means the Cowboys have a gaping hole at pass rusher.

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Cowboys fans across the globe were, like Collinsworth, giddy in 2018. Vander Esch made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, finishing second in the NFL in solo tackles and winning NFC Defensive Player of the Week after making 18 against the Eagles. Athletic, rugged and savvy, he seemed the incarnation of Lee Roy Jordan and Sean Lee.

micah wings
Cowboys - Micah WFT
lve wolf call

But then Vander Esch suffered a neck injury in 2019 that required surgery, and then a broken collar bone in 2020. The issued continued; so did Vander Esch's efforts to play through them.

But bottom line: Heavily swayed by his durability issue, the Cowboys last spring declined to pick up Vander Esch’s $9.1 million fifth-year option, allowing him to be an unrestricted free agent after now. The club believes he's fully healthy now, however. So they once again believe in Leighton Vander Esch.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Stephen_Jones_says_they_re_getting_trade_calls_about_safeties
News

Cowboys Confusion: Stephen Jones' Free Agency Trouble in Trenches

By Richie Whitt22 minutes ago
Jerry-Jones-Cowboys
News

Cowboys Stress Test: NFL Free Agency Adding to Frustration?

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
za'darius smith cow
News

Cowboys Source: Renewed 'Interest' in Signing Za'Darius Smith

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Cowboys - La'el
News

Source: No La'el Collins Trade; Cowboys to Cut Starting Lineman

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
dak gallup
News

Dak Prescott: Faith in WR Michael Gallup, Who Must 'Take It Up a Notch' for Cowboys

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
Jerry-Jones-Cole-Beasley
News

Cowboys Ex WR Cole Beasley Cut by Buffalo Bills

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
816228CA-CC5C-49DD-8C2A-1464A802801D
News

Cowboys Sign Dorance Armstrong, Plan More Pass-Rush Help: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Maven Staff23 hours ago
randy denver dinner
News

Randy Gregory First Comments: Spurning Cowboys to Sign With Broncos About Trust

By Mike FisherMar 17, 2022