Randy Gregory Gets Surgery - And Message from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Randy Gregory was a lock to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys ... until he didn't. The events of his controversial departure are well-documented, most recently with the pass-rusher taking a parting shot to his former employer by claiming Cowboys ownership dealt in "bad faith'' and that Cowboys Nation is full of "toxic fans.''

And now another event: Gregory underwent shoulder surgery recently, via 9news.com. None of this was a surprise; Denver was aware of the supposedly minor issue - an arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff - before he signed, and the Cowboys were likely aware as well.

Nevertheless, both teams were offering in the ballpark of the $14 million APY deal he eventually signed with the Broncos, a decision that caused Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to tell him, "El Paso.'' (And yes, you have to be able to speak "Jerryese'' to understand what that phrase truly means.)

The Cowboys have since been working to fill a gaping hole at pass rusher. No on Von Miller, no on Za'Darius Smith ... But Dorance Armstrong is coming back. Dante Fowler is coming in from the Atlanta Falcons. And it is worth noting that the club worked with DeMarcus Lawrence to create his contractual re-do, as the Cowboys put themselves in a position to give Gregory as much as $14 million a year.

The Cowboys have more work to do here, but while Gregory obviously harbors those hard feelings, Jones does not. He explained in his media visit here in Palm Springs at the NFL annual meetings.

Said Jerry: “I wish Randy, as much as I’ve ever wished a player not playing for the Cowboys, the very best. He got the best I’m about and I think we got the best that he’s about. I’m proud of him. . . . Sometimes your closest-in relationship becomes the most polarized quickly and lasts the longest. I don’t want that to be the case here. I want him to have a lot of success, except when he’s playing the Cowboys.”