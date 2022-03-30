Skip to main content

Randy Gregory Gets Surgery - And Message from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Said Jerry: “I wish Randy, as much as I’ve ever wished a player not playing for the Cowboys, the very best.''

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Randy Gregory was a lock to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys ... until he didn't. The events of his controversial departure are well-documented, most recently with the pass-rusher taking a parting shot to his former employer by claiming Cowboys ownership dealt in "bad faith'' and that Cowboys Nation is full of "toxic fans.''

And now another event: Gregory underwent shoulder surgery recently, via 9news.com. None of this was a surprise; Denver was aware of the supposedly minor issue - an arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff - before he signed, and the Cowboys were likely aware as well.

Nevertheless, both teams were offering in the ballpark of the $14 million APY deal he eventually signed with the Broncos, a decision that caused Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to tell him, "El Paso.'' (And yes, you have to be able to speak "Jerryese'' to understand what that phrase truly means.)

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller

von mcvay rams

Von Miller

za'darius smith cow
dante fowler

The Cowboys have since been working to fill a gaping hole at pass rusher. No on Von Miller, no on Za'Darius Smith ... But Dorance Armstrong is coming back. Dante Fowler is coming in from the Atlanta Falcons. And it is worth noting that the club worked with DeMarcus Lawrence to create his contractual re-do, as the Cowboys put themselves in a position to give Gregory as much as $14 million a year.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

gallup trainers az
Play

Michael Gallup Injury Update: How Much of Cowboys Season Will WR Miss?

The timetable for Michael Gallup's return is pushed back even more

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17691205
Play

Games Within Game: NFL Fans Obsessing Over Wordle Copycat

The world's most popular guessing game has a copycat version for football fans.

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
17 hours ago
josh-allen
Play

Overtime Changes Coming to NFL Playoff Games

After drama following the ending of games a few teams have proposed a change to make overtime more competitive

By David Harrison20 hours ago
20 hours ago
jalen ramsey von miller

Von Miller

von mcvay rams

Von Miller

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller

za'darius blue star

Za'Darius Smith

Randy Gregory

broncos gregory

The Cowboys have more work to do here, but while Gregory obviously harbors those hard feelings, Jones does not. He explained in his media visit here in Palm Springs at the NFL annual meetings.

Said Jerry: “I wish Randy, as much as I’ve ever wished a player not playing for the Cowboys, the very best. He got the best I’m about and I think we got the best that he’s about. I’m proud of him. . . . Sometimes your closest-in relationship becomes the most polarized quickly and lasts the longest. I don’t want that to be the case here. I want him to have a lot of success, except when he’s playing the Cowboys.”

gallup trainers az
News

Michael Gallup Injury Update: How Much of Cowboys Season Will WR Miss?

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
USATSI_17691205
News

Games Within Game: NFL Fans Obsessing Over Wordle Copycat

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
josh-allen
News

Overtime Changes Coming to NFL Playoff Games

By David Harrison20 hours ago
6BB36588-0F94-4D36-A7AC-6C393F3F22B8
News

Bobby Wagner Sets Price; Cowboys Give Final Answer on Signing Him

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
Cowboys - Zuerlein
News

Coach Mike McCarthy Wanted Kicker Greg Zuerlein to Stay With Cowboys; History Wonders - Why?

By Richie Whitt and Mike Fisher23 hours ago
rivera tomlin
News

NFL Creates New Rooney Rule Add to Aid Minority Coach Hiring

By Mike FisherMar 29, 2022
GettyImages-1054482824
News

'That is Personal': Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Cites 'Extortion' in Paternity Case

By Mike FisherMar 29, 2022
download
News

NFL Mock Draft: Possible La'el Collins Replacement at No. 24?

By Timm HammMar 28, 2022