Cowboys 'Interested' in Signing Tyrann Mathieu; This Rumor? Again?!

"Replacing me is easy. Getting them to do the same thing I did is damn near impossible.'' - Honey Badger.

FRISCO - It's ... The Rumor That Will Not Die.

The Dallas Cowboys have already signed two veteran safeties and feel loaded up at cornerback. There is just not much fire under the smoke when it comes to rumors that tie Tyrann Mathieu to Dallas.

Yet ... 

Whether it's ESPN's Marcus Spears talking about the idea as a "dream'' (to him, for sure, as a former Cowboy and a fellow LSU product) or now, colleague Jordan Schultz tweeting that Dallas is on the long list of teams attached to Mathieu now that he's once again a free agent, the story is a magnet for the football imagination.

When the 2022 NFL season begins, the "Honey Badger'' will be 30 years old. Most observers don't think that should be much of an obstacle as he prepares for yet another pay day. He was a standout in recent years with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he's probably on the radar of an assortment of bidders - maybe bidders willing to shell out $15 million APY.

Safety Marcus Williams just signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. That may set the price for what any other standout safety is looking for. And, as Tyrann said on his departure from the Chiefs (a money decision) ...

Cowboys 30 Visits List: 10 1st-Round NFL Draft Prospects?

The "30 Visits'' are coming up. And we're naming names.

Dallas Cowboys Cap Space Update: $15 Million Buys What?

Follow along with CowboysSI.com for all the hirings and firings of the offseason

Dak Prescott Plan: Cowboys Reveal 'Time' as Offseason Goal for QB

After a subpar performance in last year's second half of the season, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has some things to work on, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a wish.

"Replacing me is easy. Getting them to do the same thing I did is damn near impossible.''

A move to bring Mathieu to Dallas - which we see as wildly unlikely - would make it odd that they just closed deals with safety Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker. Mathieu is a do-it-all DB, but the Trevon Diggs-led cornerback group seems in good shape.

Who - team or player or agent - is spreading this concept?

Mathieu is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro safety who in 2021 had three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and 76 tackles. The Cowboys once passed on the idea of Mathieu, foolishly claiming he doesn't "fit our scheme.'' They were wrong then.

Does than make this rumor wrong? 

