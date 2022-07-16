We - and the Dallas Cowboys - can make these numbers dance in almost any way we wish. For instance ...

The average ticket price to a home game at AT&T Stadium costs $99.50.

That seems like a lot ... but it actually ranks as one of the 10 most affordable passes in the NFL.

Of course, that likely counts the standing-room tickets ...

But at least the tickets haven't become more expensive at the same rate as the rest of the NFL.

Indeed, Dallas ranks 26th (from highest to lowest) with "just'' a 50-percent increase from 2006 to 2021.

Again, we use "just'' and "only'' advisedly; the doubling of the cost of something in 15 years isn't all that easy to swallow ... but when you consider Raiders tickets have jumped 147 percent in the same time period, it kind of puts things into perspective.

Of course, the Raiders are also continuing to pay off a move to Las Vegas and a new stadium.

But the Seattle Seahawks aren't paying off a new stadium or financing a move. In fact, they've been in the same place since the rise of the '12th Man' fan base which is widely considered one of the most loyal in the league.

Those fans' reward? A 134-percent hike in ticket prices.

Seattle could argue that since the rise in prices started, Seahawks fans have witnessed seven NFC West Division titles, nine years with at least one playoff win, and a Super Bowl championship ... so maybe you get what you pay for.

And of course, famously, for a quarter of a century now, Cowboys fans cannot comfort themselves by noting that they're paying for a Super Bowl.

Dallas' average ticket price of $66.12 in 2006 certainly didn't seem cheap at the time. It does sound like a pretty good deal today, though ... and the Jones family will argue that AT&T Stadium's level of magnificence makes a ticket there a special thing. ... With Cowboys fans likely arguing that it needs something more to be truly "special'' and truly "worth it.''

