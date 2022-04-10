Cowboys NFC Sea Change: Tom Brady & Sean Payton Plotted Dolphins Takeover?

Tom Brady was going to be the QB. And an owner. Of the Dolphins. With Sean Payton as his coach?!

FRISCO - As the story goes, Dak Prescott nearly lost an NFC QB peer in Tom Brady ... while at the same time Jerry Jones nearly gained an NFL ownership peer in ...

Tom Brady?

It is the stuff of a future film. In fact, you can probably book that, Hollywood. A Dallas Cowboys main rival in the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were - according to an undeniably well-researched Boston Globe report - going to ...

*Lose Brady, as he was jumping to the Dolphins.

*Endure that loss because of Brady's conflicts with Bruce Arians, who has retired as the Bucs coach.

*Watch Brady then take his talents to South Beach, where he would serve as a minority owner, the starting QB, and the guy "running'' the team.

*Watch as the Dolphins then hired Sean Payton - the apple of Dallas owner Jerry Jones' future coaching eye - as Brady's coach and co-boss. (Brady and Payton share an agent in Don Yee.)

The scheme fell apart, the report states, when Brian Flores, the fired Dolphins coach, filed his lawsuit alleging racism in the NFL's hiring practices. But it was so close to happening that the Dolphins were reportedly preparing to introduce Brady as a minority owner the week before the Super Bowl.

So in the end, Brady is not an owner. He is not a Dolphin. He remains a Buc, and an obstacle to any Cowboys dream of a Super Bowl.

And in the end, Flores’ lawsuit against the Dolphins is still a headline-grabber.

And in the end, Payton is still available to be somebody's coach in 2023.

