Skip to main content

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to Pro Bowl - Over Ezekiel Elliott?!

NFL.com is pondering the possibility of Dallas Cowboys backup running back Tony Pollard going to the Pro Bowl.

FRISCO - Want to see the concept of "the contrarian gone mad''? Here you go ...

NFL.com is pondering the possibility of Dallas Cowboys backup running back Tony Pollard going to the Pro Bowl.

Oh, boy.

Their thinking? "Pollard brings three-down ability to the field, and I'm very bullish on his potential in 2022,'' writes somebody named "Nick Shook.'' "He posted career numbers in 2021, and I don't see his role decreasing.''

Listen, we mean no disrespect to "somebody named Nick Shook.''And we are well aware, having reported it often from here inside The Star, that the Cowboys have accelerated plans for Pollard. And one more thing: We know the numbers. It's true that Pollard out-gained Pro Bowl perennial teammate Ezekiel Elliott (yes, "perennial'' - he's a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro) "by more than a full yard on a per-carry basis.''

But those numbers don't mean that Pollard is better than Elliott.

Nor do those numbers mean that the Cowboys are about to shuffle Pollard to the top of the depth chart, with Zeke suddenly demoted to being Pollard's caddie.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

tony-romo-2
Play

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Wins American Century in Golf Playoff

Romo registered his third career win this weekend at the American Century Championship.

By Mike Fisher10 hours ago
10 hours ago
quinn coaching
Play

Dan Quinn: Is Dallas Cowboys Coach NFL's Best Play-Caller?

Los Angeles won it all ... so Los Angeles can get all the praise. And DQ can get the second-most praise.

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
13 hours ago
duane brown
Play

Cowboys O-Line: Should Dallas Sign Free Agent Help?

It so happens that those accomplished O-linemen remain unsigned and available.

By Mike D'Abate and Mike Fisher16 hours ago
16 hours ago

That might be the impression some national Cowboys watchers are creating in their own minds, based, frankly, on the boots-on-the-ground reporting here in Frisco. But like the idea of benching Zeke, as proposed here by ESPN, it is not reflective of the Cowboys' plan here.

There is even an unfair portrayal of Zeke as a 2021 Pro Bowl candidate. He didn't get voted in ... even though at the time of the balloting he was second in the NFC in rushing yards and touchdowns on a 10-5 team.

But here's where the boosterism of Pollard becomes silly: To make the Pro Bowl this year, he'd not only have to "beat out'' Elliott. He'd also have to move into a class with/above the caliber of guys who made it last year. That would include Dalvin Cook of Minnesota, James Conner of Arizona, Alvin Kamara of New Orleans, Jonathan Taylor of Indy, Nick Chubb of Cleveland, Joe Mixon of Cincinnati and Najee Harris of Pittsburgh.

  • So ... NFL.com is not only predicting Pollard will be better than Zeke; the outlet is also predicting Pollard will move to the level of a Cook, a Chubb, a Kamara. And that is the result of contrarian thinking gone mad.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

tony-romo-2
News

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Wins American Century in Golf Playoff

By Mike Fisher10 hours ago
quinn coaching
News

Dan Quinn: Is Dallas Cowboys Coach NFL's Best Play-Caller?

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
duane brown
News

Cowboys O-Line: Should Dallas Sign Free Agent Help?

By Mike D'Abate and Mike Fisher16 hours ago
bmartin_star-blog_how-much-can-rb-tony-pollard-eat-into-zekes-2019-workload
News

Cowboys RBs: Bench Ezekiel Elliott, Start Tony Pollard? Why ESPN is Wrong

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
dak shirtless
News

'Baby Fat': How Dak Prescott Changed His Body - & Can Change Cowboys Offense

By Mike FisherJul 9, 2022
E9E736E3-5B5B-438D-A1E3-DA9023C8BBE9
News

Dak Prescott Hires ‘Full-Time Personal Trainer’: ‘Best Shape of My Life!’ Says Cowboys QB

By Mike FisherJul 9, 2022
Julio
News

Cowboys WR Needs: Should Dallas Sign Julio Jones?

By Mike FisherJul 9, 2022
dak red zeke
News

Cowboys 53-Man Roster Projections: Training Camp Preview

By Mike FisherJul 9, 2022