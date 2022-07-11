Romo registered his third career win this weekend at the American Century Championship.

Tony Romo excelled at football on an NFL level. He excels in the broadcast booth as the top football voice at CBS. And the long-time lover of the links also excels on the golf course, on Sunday winning again.

Romo registered his third career win this weekend at the American Century Championship, a popular celebrity golf tournament, on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback carded a 62 in the three-day Stableford format, tying him with two other athletes, former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Mulder and NHL Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski. ... but Romo pulled away when notched a birdie on the final playoff hole to the clinch victory.

Romo entered the third and final round trailing Mulder, a three-time champ, by eight points in the Stableford system. However, Romo, now 42, came on strong and scored a notable 25 points, which in the end would end up being the second-best score among all players on Sunday.

Romo, the former NFL star, retired from the Cowboys after the 2017 season, passing the baton to then-rookie Dak Prescott while holding most of the franchise's passing records. He is also familiar with success on this life after football tour, as at the American Century Championship he had previously won the event in both 2018 and ’19.

It should therefore be no great surprise that even with the playoff, Romo would outlasted the field and come out as the winner, earning himself the first-place prize of $125,000.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!