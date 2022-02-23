Amari Cooper Trade To Jaguars? Big Contract, Big Expectations, Big Cowboys Rumors

"Once you pay that player a lot of money, then with that comes high expectations.'' - Stephen Jones on Amari Cooper

FRISCO - Did Stephen Jones fire a warning shot at Amari Cooper?

Or for Amari Cooper?

"If you’re going to pay somebody a lot of money, you want them to be the best at what they do, whether that’s yards, whether that’s receptions, whether that’s touchdowns,'' the Dallas Cowboys COO said recently, alluding to the fact that Cooper is on the books in 2022 for $22 million.

"Once you pay that player a lot of money, then with that comes high expectations.''

There is escapability built into Cooper's five-year, $100 million contract signed in March 2020. But a decision is coming: On March 21, Cooper’s $20 million salary for the 2022 season becomes guaranteed. Cut him now? Eat some money but gain $16 million of cap space.

And then turn around and use that money to sign free agent receivers Michael Gallup, Ced Wilson and Malik Turner, all of whom might fit into that number? Maybe.

What about trading Cooper?

Do that before June 1 and the finances are the same; Dallas would need to, however, find a dance partner who sees $20 million of value in the player. (Not impossible; Cooper up until this year was a perennial Pro Bowl guy in Dallas, catching 92 passes for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.)

Do a trade after June 1 and Dallas actually saves $18 million .. of course, along with finding a trade partner, there is another issue: Once a team waits until June 1 to clear out cap room, are the premium players are gone.

Are Gallup, Wilson and Turner going to wait around until June to see if Dallas wants them? No way.

So where are the trade "proposals'' springing from? Pro Football Focus, for one, which listed a Cooper trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars as one it believes makes sense. PFF writes:

"It’s no secret Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unhappy with how the 2021 season unfolded, and that frustration certainly extends to No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper ... Cooper’s extension signed with the Cowboys in 2020 was structured in a way that creates a clean exit opportunity this offseason.

"Terms: Jaguars send to Dallas a 2022 second- and a 2022 fifth-round pick.''

Some issues: 1) There is no real evidence that the Joneses' dissatisfaction with the way Cooper was used is aimed at Cooper. That's how some national media people have taken it; they might be wrong. 2) There is no "clean exit.'' There is relatively "escapability.'' 3) To get the 2022 picks, a trade has to happen by March 21 - which can be in play, but obviously erases the post-June 1 idea.

The clearest thing we can tell Cowboys Nation is that Dallas has not (contrary to mountains of speculative reports to the contrary) made its final decision here. Amari Cooper's situation is being evaluated. It's a big contract. With big expectations.

And understandably, big rumors.