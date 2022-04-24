Skip to main content

Cowboys to Trade Up? Shocking NFL Draft Prediction for 'Future Starter'

Will the Cowboys follow through on the hint dropped on us by owner Jerry Jones?

FRISCO - When CowboysSI.com recently posed the "trade-up'' question to Jerry Jones, he couldn't avoid his customary word-salad answer.

But the Dallas Cowboys owner also couldn't avoid the truth: He is in general in favor of the idea of sacrificing multiple "darts'' for a targeted talent.

And there are some signs that Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning could qualify as such a talent.

In a mock exercise via NFL.com, the Cowboys deal away a pair of picks (a fourth- and a fifth-rounder, picks Nos. 129 and 178) in order to jump up a few spots from No. 24 to New England's No. 21, at which point they select Penning.

It that just an educated guess on NFL.com's part? Likely so.

But ...

Scroll to Continue

No image description

sam tevi
Play

Cowboys Visit with Veteran Starting O-Lineman: NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago
trevon diggs caro
Play

Trevon Diggs Reveals 'Next Level' Goal in Cowboys D

"I'm going to do everything I can working this offseason to take it to the next step,'' says Diggs, "and the next level."

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
21 hours ago
dak workout
Play

'Completely Different': Dak Prescott Update from Cowboys Workouts

Says Dak: “It’s about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization.”

By Mike FisherApr 23, 2022
Apr 23, 2022

We do know that in the collection of offensive linemen the Cowboys are fond of, Penning is in the bunch. Furthermore, we suspect that he is ranked ahead of two other guys Dallas likes, the physical Kenyon Green of Texas A&M and the athletic Zion Johnson of Boston College.

And of course we also know that Dallas has revealingly admitted that offensive line, along with wide receiver, has been pinpointed here inside The Star as areas of thinness.

In Dane Brugler's recent mock, he's got that trio going at Nos. 17 (Penning to the Chargers), 17 (Johnson to Dallas) and 26 (Green to Tennessee). So there is the "bunch.''

penning 2

Penning

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Terence Steele #78, Zack Martin #70, and Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lead the team on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

O-Line

kenyon green 1

Kenyon Green

Does Dallas view the difference between Penning and the other two to be great enough to give up those additional darts? Brugler suggests that Penning is a "foundational piece'' who can also play guard and who would "compete for the starting job from Day 1.'' 

Tempting. But wouldn't Johnson and Green do the same at left guard, where Dallas - sporting Tyron Smith and Terence Steele at the tackles - need the immediate help?

Penning might be a combination of the best of Green and Johnson, in that he is both nasty and athletic. For now, anyway, the best fit for the idea is a philosophical one: Dallas - history be damned - will trade up for a guy viewed as special. Penning might just qualify.

sam tevi
News

Cowboys Visit with Veteran Starting O-Lineman: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff21 hours ago
trevon diggs caro
News

Trevon Diggs Reveals 'Next Level' Goal in Cowboys D

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
dak workout
News

'Completely Different': Dak Prescott Update from Cowboys Workouts

By Mike FisherApr 23, 2022
Cowboys-Deebo-Samuel-49ers-Deebo-Samuel-49ers-Deebo-Samuel-trade
News

Dallas Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Answers ‘The Deebo Samuel Trade’ Question

By Mike FisherApr 22, 2022
nfl draft stage
News

NFL Draft: Where Do Cowboys Rank in Player Value?

By Timm HammApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17818940_168388359_lowres
News

NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Erik Ezukanma to Cowboys? 'Dream Come True'

By Bri AmaranthusApr 22, 2022
zack jerry
News

Guarded Optimism: Stephen Jones Dreams of Drafting Cowboys Clone

By Richie WhittApr 22, 2022
3D9F7C71-E822-487D-8EFE-27CEB2965026
News

‘Wow!’ Jimmy Johnson, Emmitt Smith Celebrate Special Cowboys Date

By Mike FisherApr 22, 2022