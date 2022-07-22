Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Revealed as $170K Uvalde Victims Funerals Donor

FRISCO - Bo Jackson has revealed himself to be the anonymous donor who paid for the funerals of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Former two-sport professional star Bo Jackson was the donor who provided more than $170,000 to cover the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers that were killed in a school shooting on May 24.

Jackson played football for the Los Angeles Rangers and baseball for the Kansas City Royals at the same time in the late 1980s and early 1990s before a hip injury curtailed his baseball career and ended his football career.

The Alabama native has no connection to the state. But, he told Pro Football Talk that he didn’t want any attention related to the donation.

“I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do,” Jackson said. “The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

Jackson does have a friend that lives in the area that owns a ranch and Jackson frequently visits his friend and his route takes him through Uvalde.

Jackson wasn’t the only one that donated money to the families that lost children and family in the shooting.

The Dallas Cowboys were part of a $400,000 donation. The Texas Rangers made a donation to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting through the net proceeds of the Texas 2 Split during a home game with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Texas Rangers Foundation also matched the donation.

Texas Rangers pitcher Martín Pérez wrote the words ‘4 Uvalde’ on his cap during a road game in Oakland in May and and dedicated his performance to the victims.

The Rays also announced they would donate $50,000 for Everytown for Gun Safety.