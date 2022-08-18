Cowboys WR VIDEO: Michael Gallup Practicing with QB Dak Prescott, Rookie Catches Hail Mary

Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones, in saying "no thank you'' to the idea of his team signing the troubled Antonio Brown - actually, Jones said, "We're good'' - is trying to support his existing group of wideouts.

There were a couple of negatives in that department on Thursday in Los Angeles in Dallas' joint scrimmage with the Chargers as CeeDee Lamb (cut on his foot) and Noah Brown (toe) sat out.

But to counter that, there were a couple of positive developments, highlighted by Michael Gallup's successful return to the field, in an albeit limited capacity.

"It felt great,'' Gallup said, via the Dallas News.

Meanwhile, UDFA rookie Dennis Houston continues to earn the trust of the Cowboys, here on a practice ender - a Hail Mary catch for a TD.

While Dallas boasts a high-octane offense packed with potential, the receivers' picture is a bit murky after the team traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland in the spring. The team is confident that third-year playmaker Lamb will be able to shoulder the load of No. 1 receiver duties, the depth behind him is inexperienced.

Fellow veteran Gallup won't be ready for Week 1, though the Thursday news hints at progress for a player who at one time was slated to not be ready at all in September.

Third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert is also in play, and the other "young guys" Jones refers to likely include names like Simi Fehoko, KaeVonte Turpin and T.J. Vasher. Of that group, Fehoko made the most noticeable impact as the Cowboys' offensive reserves struggled against the Denver Broncos in Saturday's preseason opener. The fifth-round pick from 2021 helped Dallas avoid a shutout in the Rockies, catching a 12-yard pass from Ben DiNucci in a 17-7 loss.

The young receivers will have another opportunity to impress on Saturday night when they battle the Los Angeles Chargers in further preseason action (9 p.m. CT, KTVT/NFL Network). Maybe Dennis Houston will step up.

Maybe Michael Gallup will soon do so as well.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!