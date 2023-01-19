Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz produced a career night in Tampa with a decision on his future potentially changing as a result.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz had himself a night at Raymond James Stadium. In the 31-14 blowout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schultz was a key reason Dallas got out to a lead and managed to keep it ... starting with his first reception, which was a 22-yard touchdown).

Known for the last few seasons as Dak Prescott's security blanket, Schultz has developed into quite the weapon for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to utilize.

In games started by Prescott in the last two seasons, Schultz is the Cowboys' leading touchdown reception leader with 14. That is quite a feat when Amari Cooper (now with the Cleveland Browns), CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup are on offense.

On Monday night, Schultz had a performance for the ages. His seven catches from eight targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns made him the only Cowboys tight end to have a multiple-touchdown reception playoff game in franchise history.

What's more, in the Cowboys' last two playoff games, Schultz has been the leading man on offense. Against the San Francisco 49ers last year (seven receptions, 89 yards, and then seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Buccaneers).

That is some serious work.

So do we have to potentially have a re-think about what the tight end room will look like next season?

Schultz was franchise tagged in the offseason and will make a total of $10.9 million this season, per spotrac.com.

With rookie tight ends Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson making their way into their careers and showing encouraging signs, the thought in this space was Schultz would be allowed to leave via free agency this spring.

But after Monday night, has that tune changed? A decision will need to be made from the Cowboys' front office.

Looking around at the other contracts of tight ends, Schultz will be in for quite a payday. No doubt looking to be paid like a top tight end, Schultz will likely be looking for a multi-year deal (possibly four years) in excess of $50 million.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (four years, $57 million, $14.25 million annual salary) and Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews (four years, $56 million and a $14 million annual salary) are likely the range Schultz could target to get on the open market.

Will Dallas give up that kind of cash for a tight end? ... especially given the likes of Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Trevon Diggs are all due to renew their deals soon?

In the last two seasons, Schultz ranks sixth in receiving yards for tight ends and is fifth for receiving touchdowns. He also ranks fourth in receptions with 135. What kind of company is he keeping in those lists?

Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle and Dallas Goedert. All of these are considered to be top tight ends in the NFL. Good company, excellent company, in fact.

The numbers are there now. A decision looms for later.

