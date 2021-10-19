Cowboys Starter Arrested for DWI

Kazee, a Cowboys starting safety, was arrested early Tuesday morning in The Colony and charged with driving while under the influence, police said.

FRISCO - On Monday, the beginning of the Dallas Cowboys bye week, our Mike Fisher very specifically and with reason asked coach Mike McCarthy about the worries that come with players’ free time.

“Be safe and be smart,” McCarthy said, repeating his message to his 5-1 team. “We talked about the distractions and what we don’t want.”

Damontae Kazee allegedly did not get the message.

Kazee, a Cowboys starting safety, was arrested early Tuesday morning in The Colony and charged with driving while under the influence, police said.

Kazee, 28, was pulled over for a traffic violation shortly after 3 a.m. on the 7000 block of State Highway 121, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

The report notes that Kazee failed a field sobriety test and was detained.

His DWI charge is a Class B misdemeanor for a first offense. Kazee posted a $2,500 bond on Tuesday and was released jail at 12:34 p.m.

Kazee, a 2021 free agent signee via the Atlanta Falcons, has been a full-time starter and playmaker for the Cowboys, who on Sunday recorded a fifth straight win in a 35-29 overtime road defeat of New England.

Said McCarthy on Monday, relaying more of his message to the team: “We have an outstanding season … Make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends.

”I have a lot of confidence and a lot of trust in those guys.”