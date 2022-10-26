'Doomsday 4.0': Dan Quinn's Cowboys Add Johnathan Hankins, Kendall Sheffield to NFL's Best Defense

Micah Parsons called it "Shark Week" and Detroit was there to be eaten.

After a rather uncharacteristically mediocre performance against the Eagles in Week 6, Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn's unit returned to its suffocating best. ... and now more help is on the way.

The Dallas front office on Tuesday morning added former Falcons starting cornerback Kendall Sheffield) ... and then following that up quickly with the get of Johnathan Hankins, traded here from the Raiders.

Both were at practice on Wednesday at The Star. Said Hankins: “I’m happy. I’m excited. I just want to be able to come in and help out. … I’m coming in here to stop the run and help this team win games.”

Can he play this weekend against the Bears?

“I think I can know enough to go out there and play,'' he said, "and play at a high level.”

A "high level'' is where Dallas was against Detroit. Looking back, with playmakers on every level, the Cowboys sacked Lions QB Jared Goff five times and got itself five turnovers for good measure.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence says that the energy around the defensive unit is infectious.

“That type of energy goes a long way,” he said. “It is contagious throughout the whole room. We’re just going to keep it going. Never get too high, too low. Just try to stay balanced and keep working.”

This Dallas defense flies from sideline to sideline and north and south. This was evident in Micah Parsons from-behind hunting down of Lions tight end T.J Hockenson in what would be the play of the game.

Against Detroit, Quinn's unit needed to make a statement. The Cowboys did that by keeping the high-scoring Lions to just two field goals.

“It’s feeling great,'' Parsons said. "Last year people gave us the memo of the teams we’re supposed to beat; we tend to lay off. This was a statement win for us letting us know it doesn’t matter who comes here, we’ve got to come to play.”

Micah. Tank. Trevon Diggs. The new "Doomsday" defense? "Doomsday 4.0''?They are only allowing 14.9 points per game (second-best in the league), have the most sacks in the NFL (29, five clear of the 49ers) through seven games.

Add to that, the seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 44 tackles for loss and 56 quarterback hits. In just seven games.

They aren't far off. And two newcomers might help close the gap.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!