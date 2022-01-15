Cowboys Concern: Giants Hire Brian Flores & Trade for Deshaun Watson?

Could Deshaun Watson see the Cowboys twice next season?

While the Dallas Cowboys may not be looking for a new head coach this offseason, an NFC East rival is on the pounce for its new leader - and maybe for a new QB, too, which presents a double-threat to America's Team.

The New York Giants fired Joe Judge after two seasons in the Big Apple. Following high expectations and a lucrative offseason of spending in free agency, New York finished with a 4-13 record and last in the NFC East.

In two seasons, Judge, 40, posted a 10-23 record. In his first year with the franchise, the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator impressed, finishing second in the NFC East with a 6-10 record.

The Giants initially elected to keep Judge in large part due to the trend of firing coaches early. Both Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur were fired after two seasons. New York has not posted a winning record since 2015.

The Giants will also be looking for a new general manager after Dave Gettleman announced he would retire.

A potential new name for the team could be recently-fired Miami Dolphins head coach and Brooklyn native Brian Flores.

Flores, like Judge, hails from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. Except Flores saw more success than Judge did in his first coaching gig, posting a 24-25 record through three seasons and winning records the past two years.

Hiring Flores could provide stability to the Giants' defense and could cause fits in Washington for years to come. Oh, and remember one of the attractions of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson to Miami?

Yes, Flores.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed Watson's interest to team up with Flores on the Giants.

If the Giants can pull this off, it will add some slightly stiffer competition for the Cowboys in the NFC East next season.