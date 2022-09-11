Dez Disagrees: It's Bryant vs. Jason Garrett on Bucs at Cowboys Strategy

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys, some will argue, have plenty of offensive weapons, and should use them to the fullest.

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is arguing a different angle as it relates to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 visit to AT&T Stadium here on Sunday night ...

And Dez Bryant wants to debate his old coach.

The two former Cowboys figures are speaking out about Dallas’ game-plan path for coach Mike McCarthy.

As CowboysSI.com has previously detailed, Garrett - now speaking from the NBC Sports sideline - believes in feeding Elliott as a feature back in this game, even though it might result in a show of "patience'' more than "production.''

Said Garrett: “They have to quiet the game down ... They have to hand the ball to Zeke Elliott time and time again in the middle of the defense. It might not be real productive, but they have to be patient …”

Bryant, on the other hand, thinks the Cowboys should go in the opposite direction: Come at the Bucs in waves of that (we say "debatable'') area of talent in the Dak Prescott-led offense.

“Don’t put pressure on Zeke when ... you have guys like [Tony] Pollard and [KaVontae] Turpin ... Put it on (Nos.) 21, 88, 20 9 and manage the game like you do, (Dak) ... Let your skill guys do the work,'' Bryant tweeted in response to Garrett’s comments.

That is a direct challenge to what Garrett recommended.

The ol' Dallas coach wants the Cowboys to rely on a sort of mundane execution.

The ol' Dallas receiver thinks the Cowboys have explosive offensive weapons that should be utilized.

The problem with Garrett's Zeke-centric idea? The Bucs are specifically designed to take away exactly what he does.

The problem with Dez' explosive-attack idea? It works on the assumption that all the way down to UDFA rookie Turpin, the Cowboys can rely on fireworks to win.

Which concept is a winning one? It will take until late Sunday to find out.

