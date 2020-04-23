WR Dezmon Patmon: An NFL Draft Prospect not to be Overlooked

Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon is literally hard to overlook. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Washington State standout loves to display his speed and athleticism by shielding defensive backs to make contested catches. Patmon shined in clutch scenarios in his career at Washington State, daring his quarterback to put the ball up where only he could get it.

At the NFL Combine, he proved his athleticism, posting a 36-inch vertical, an 11-foot broad jump and a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash. As a Cougar, Patmon caught 156 balls and 13 touchdowns, with eight of those scores coming last season.

Despite those eye-catching numbers, Patmon’s name been relatively under the radar in the large pool of receiver hopefuls in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Does he think he is underrated?

“With this year’s receiver class, it’s such a deep class, I’m sure that I could be overlooked but I did well at the combine and proved that I could compete with the top receivers,” Patmon said in an exclusive interview with CowboysSI. “I have what it takes. Whatever team takes a chance on me, I’m ready to work.”

The San Diego native is mocked to be a late-round selection. The Cowboys have a seventh-round pick and are interested in bolstering their wide receiver corps. What does Patmon think of Dallas?

“Well they are already familiar with a ‘Dez’ so, I mean that would be a great fit,” (“Dez”) Patmon joked. “I’d be happy with any team that drafts me and ready to give it my all.”

“You are getting a young receiver who is ready to work. I am trying to win a Super Bowl with whatever organization I go to.”

Patmon, a potential diamond in the rough, is ready to prove that he should not be overlooked.