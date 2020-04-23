CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

WR Dezmon Patmon: An NFL Draft Prospect not to be Overlooked

BriAmaranthus

Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon is literally hard to overlook. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Washington State standout loves to display his speed and athleticism by shielding defensive backs to make contested catches. Patmon shined in clutch scenarios in his career at Washington State, daring his quarterback to put the ball up where only he could get it.

At the NFL Combine, he proved his athleticism, posting a 36-inch vertical, an 11-foot broad jump and a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash. As a Cougar, Patmon caught 156 balls and 13 touchdowns, with eight of those scores coming last season.

Despite those eye-catching numbers, Patmon’s name been relatively under the radar in the large pool of receiver hopefuls in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Does he think he is underrated?

“With this year’s receiver class, it’s such a deep class, I’m sure that I could be overlooked but I did well at the combine and proved that I could compete with the top receivers,” Patmon said in an exclusive interview with CowboysSI. “I have what it takes. Whatever team takes a chance on me, I’m ready to work.”

The San Diego native is mocked to be a late-round selection. The Cowboys have a seventh-round pick and are interested in bolstering their wide receiver corps. What does Patmon think of Dallas?

“Well they are already familiar with a ‘Dez’ so, I mean that would be a great fit,” (“Dez”) Patmon joked. “I’d be happy with any team that drafts me and ready to give it my all.”

“You are getting a young receiver who is ready to work. I am trying to win a Super Bowl with whatever organization I go to.”

Patmon, a potential diamond in the rough, is ready to prove that he should not be overlooked. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Final 7-Round Mock: What the Cowboys 'Will' Do

In my final CowboysSI.com 7-Round mock, we look at what we think the Dallas Cowboys 'will' do in the NFL Draft

Matthew Postins

by

jda8600

NFL Draft Review: Does Ezekiel Elliott for 2020 NFL MVP Justify High Pick?

What Are The Odds? Ezekiel Elliott for 2020 NFL MVP Is A Great Dallas Cowboys Idea. But There Is a Problem - And It Has Nothing To Do With Him Having Been Drafted No. 4 Overall

Mike Fisher

From Free Agency To NFL Draft, Do Cowboys Still Have O-Line Need?

How have the Dallas Cowboys done to this point in keeping the O-line built? Let's review the work in free agency while also updating our NFL Draft need-o-meter.

Matthew Postins

NFL Draft Rumor: Cowboys Will Pass On Receivers at 17

How does what the Dallas Cowboys did in free agency at wide receiver impact this NFL Draft? The hints we get say ... 'Greatly.' The scoop inside

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Draft-Day Trade for Jamal Adams ‘Unlikely,’ Says Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys Draft-Day Trade for Jamal Adams ‘Unlikely,’ Says Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

by

fosterej

Did NFL Free Agency Leave Cowboys With D-Line Draft Needs?

When it comes to the D-Line, how did the Dallas Cowboys do in free agency? And how does that impact their NFL Draft Targets?

Matthew Postins

NFL Draft: Winfield Jr. Wants to 'Be Even Better Than My Dad'

If Antoine Winfield Jr. is available in the NFL' Draft's second round, he’d be an intriguing selection with Dallas’ No. 51 pick - And The Son of a Former NFL Star Would Love to Join the Cowboys

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Free Agency & NFL Draft Positional Needs: Special Teams Boost?

How have the Dallas Cowboys done in free agency to this point? Here we review the special teams. Plus, we update our NFL Draft need meter.

Matthew Postins

As Dak Waits, Cowboys Show NFL Draft Interest In QBs Hurts & Morgan

As Dak Prescott Waits, Cowboys Show NFL Draft Interest In QBs Hurts & Morgan - But Don't Confuse The Two Efforts As Being Tied Together

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Play Coy On If Dak Prescott is a 'Virtual Holdout'

With The Offseason Program Underway, the Dallas Cowboys Opt To Play Coy On Whether QB Dak Prescott is a 'Virtual Holdout'

Mike Fisher