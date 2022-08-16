Skip to main content

'Dicker the Kicker' Cut by Rams; Should Dallas Cowboys Sign Longhorns Ex?

"Dicker the Kicker'' - who was used mostly as a punter for the Rams in their training camp - has just been cut by Los Angeles.
The Dallas Cowboys are still in search of a kicker, with their competition presently pitting Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher against one another.

They were going to rotate on kicks in the preseason opener at Denver, but it's hard to rotate kicks when your offense barely scores, so ...

The competition continues on into Week 2 of Dallas' NFL preseason.

And maybe it should include a third competitor.

After the NFL Draft, the Cowboys opted to sign as a UDFA rookie the kicker from Texas Tech, Jonathan Garibay. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams did the same with Cameron Dicker from the University of Texas.

"Dicker the Kicker'' - who was used mostly as a punter for the Rams in their training camp - has just been cut by Los Angeles as part of the NFL-wide Tuesday move down to 85 on the roster.

The Cowboys signed Maher following his recent workout at the team's training camp in Oxnard. And in an obviously related move, it was Garibay who was waived.

All that followed a four-man tryout, with is CFL standout Hajrullahu still standing, and the reunion with Maher in play.

Dallas personnel boss Will McClay said of that workout and its result, "We just want to get a look at the best available kickers right now.''

Which leads to the question: Is Cameron Dicker, who might be a punter or who might be a kicker or who might not end up being good enough at either, worthy of a Dallas look?

We don't know the answer yet; maybe Dallas viewed Garibay as superior to Dicker, and that is that. Or maybe Dallas has no reason to be overly confident of its judgment at the position, given the franchise's recent struggles there.

