Did Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Just Reveal His TV Future?

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo is loving life. He's got ample time to spend with the family, he's getting pro golf tour exemptions, and he's at the center of a TV bidding war between his present employer, CBS Sports, and ESPN.

“Right now, obviously we’re in that free agent-kind-of-position, but in my brain, it’s one of those things where you talk to your wife, the people that know you at your core,” Romo said during an appearance on 97.1 The Eagle. “You just have to figure out what’s important, and try and make the best decision possible.''

Romo seemed to hint that he's likely to remain at CBS alongside Jim Nantz, the network's top NFL team, rather than jump to ESPN to work "Monday Night Football'' - in part because CBS reportedly has the right to retain him - a fact that is fixed in place even if the football analyst's annual price tag were to balloon to $20 million annually, as has been rumored. (Romo presently makes around $3 million per year at CBS, according to multiple reports.)

Romo, of course, has quickly emerged as a superstar in the television broadcasting industry after giving up football as a centerpiece player for the Dallas Cowboys.

Romo said "there is no perfect answer,'' but added that he has a feeling for what his TV future holds.

“I think I’m already there a little bit (regarding a decision),'' he said. "But we’ll see how it plays it, even though I think I already know.''