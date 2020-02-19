CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Did Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Just Reveal His TV Future?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo is loving life. He's got ample time to spend with the family, he's getting pro golf tour exemptions, and he's at the center of a TV bidding war between his present employer, CBS Sports, and ESPN.

“Right now, obviously we’re in that free agent-kind-of-position, but in my brain, it’s one of those things where you talk to your wife, the people that know you at your core,” Romo said during an appearance on 97.1 The Eagle. “You just have to figure out what’s important, and try and make the best decision possible.''

Romo seemed to hint that he's likely to remain at CBS alongside Jim Nantz, the network's top NFL team, rather than jump to ESPN to work "Monday Night Football'' - in part because CBS reportedly has the right to retain him - a fact that is fixed in place even if the football analyst's annual price tag were to balloon to $20 million annually, as has been rumored. (Romo presently makes around $3 million per year at CBS, according to multiple reports.)

Romo, of course, has quickly emerged as a superstar in the television broadcasting industry after giving up football as a centerpiece player for the Dallas Cowboys.

Romo said "there is no perfect answer,'' but added that he has a feeling for what his TV future holds.

“I think I’m already there a little bit (regarding a decision),'' he said. "But we’ll see how it plays it, even though I think I already know.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to Sports Illustrated, Bri Amaranthus

Emmy-Award winning reporter Bri Amaranthus joins Sports Illustrated.

Bri Amaranthus

Witten: 'I'm Adamant I Can Still Play' (With the Cowboys or Elsewhere)

Dallas Cowboys Icon Jason Witten Meets the DFW Media At The Star And Makes A Pledge About His NFL Future

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Cowboys 'To-Do List' Criticisms Part 3: 'Build D-Line Around Tank Lawrence

The Respected NFL Analyst Bill Barnwell Prioritizes the Dallas Cowboys Issues but Trashes the Franchise in the Process. How Fair Are ESPN's 'Top 5' Criticisms of The Cowboys? Part 3: Build Around Tank

Mike Fisher

Dallas Police Debunk Rumor of Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Being Shot

The Dallas Police Department Is Debunking a Wednesday Morning Rumor of Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Having Been Shot in Dallas

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency: Will the Cowboys Bid on Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney?

NFL Free Agency Approaches And Big Names Await. One Report Suggests A Bombshell, But Will the Dallas Cowboys Really Be Bidders on 'Big-Name' Seattle Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney?

Mike Fisher

Ex Cowboys Assistant Lands Job With Browns

A Former Dallas Cowboys Assistant Lands On His Feet With A New Job With the Cleveland Browns

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'To-Do List' Criticisms, Part 2: 'What To Do With Amari Cooper?'

ESPN Has Created A Dallas Cowboys 'To-Do List' That Reads More Like a Series of Criticisms. Our Part 2 Analysis: 'What To Do With Amari Cooper?'

Mike Fisher

Would The Cowboys Rather Trade for Lions CB Darius Slay Than Re-Sign Byron Jones?

Some Big-Name NFL Cornerbacks May Be About To Shift Their Way Around the League. Would The Dallas Cowboys Rather Trade for Detroit Lions Standout Darius Slay Than Re-Sign Byron Jones?

Mike Fisher

Cut Crawford? Tyrone’s Presence at The Star Suggests Another Cowboys Plan

Is Dallas Planning to Cut Tyrone Crawford? The Veteran Leader's Presence at The Star Suggests Another Cowboys Plan for The Versatile Defensive Lineman

Mike Fisher

Could The Cowboys Really Create $120M of NFL Cap Space?

With The Help Of The Front Office Here Inside The Star, We Pull Out The Big Calculator to Answer The Question: Could The Dallas Cowboys Really Create $120M of NFL Cap Space in 2020?

Mike Fisher

by

really12